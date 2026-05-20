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20.05.2026 09:58:12

German Producer Price Inflation Strongest Since 2023

(RTTNews) - Germany's producer prices increased at the strongest pace in nearly three years in April, data from Destatis showed Wednesday.

Producer prices grew 1.7 percent year-on-year in April, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in March. The rate was the highest since May 2023 and marked the first rise since February 2025.

The annual increase also surpassed economists' forecast of 1.5 percent.

Data showed that intermediate goods prices moved up 2.6 percent. At the same time, prices of capital goods and energy rose 2.0 percent. Durable consumer goods cost was up 1.9 percent.

By contrast, non-durable consumer goods prices were 1.0 percent lower than in the same period last year.

Excluding energy, producer prices climbed 1.6 percent from a year ago, data showed. On a monthly basis, producer prices grew 1.2 percent in April but weaker than forecast of 2.0 percent.

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