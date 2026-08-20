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20.08.2026 09:27:43

German Producer Price Inflation Strongest Since 2023

(RTTNews) - Germany's producer price inflation hit the highest in more than three years in July, data from Destatis revealed Thursday. Producer prices logged an annual increase of 3.0 percent in July, faster than the 1.8 percent rise in June.

This was the highest rate since April 2023, when prices advanced 5.2 percent. Economists had forecast prices to rise 2.7 percent in July.

On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed by sharper-than-expected 1.1 percent and in contrast to the 0.3 percent fall in June. Economists had forecast prices to grow 0.5 percent in July.

Higher prices for intermediate goods and energy drove the annual increase. Intermediate goods prices rose 5.4 percent and energy prices were up 3.8 percent.

Prices of capital and durable consumer goods gained 2.3 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, non-durable consumer goods dropped 2.3 percent.

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