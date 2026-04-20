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20.04.2026 09:13:46

German Producer Prices Fall 0.2% In March

(RTTNews) - Germany's producer prices declined at the slowest pace in a year in March amid energy price fluctuations caused by the war in the Middle East, data from Destatis showed on Monday.

Producer prices logged an annual fall of 0.2 percent in March, following a 3.3 percent decrease seen in February. Moreover, this was the slowest decrease since March 2025, when prices dropped the same 0.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices showed a renewed increase of 2.5 percent versus a 0.5 percent decline in February. The expected rise was 1.4 percent.

Both monthly and annual fluctuations were primarily attributable to energy price developments due to the impact of the Middle East crisis.

The yearly decline in energy costs softened to 3.2 percent from 12.5 percent. Compared to February, energy prices grew sharply by 14.3 percent, marking their quickest since August 2022. Prices for petroleum products alone surged 18.3 percent from March last year.

Data showed that prices for both capital and consumer goods climbed by 1.9 percent for each in March. Costs for intermediate goods were also 1.5 percent compared to a year ago amid soaring metal prices.

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