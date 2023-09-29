29.09.2023 14:37:31

German Retail Sales Fall Unexpectedly In August

(RTTNews) - Germany's retail sales declined unexpectedly in August amid weaker demand for both food and non-food items, data from Destatis revealed on Friday.

In real terms, retail sales fell 1.2 percent month-over-month in August after remaining flat in July. In contrast, economists had expected a 0.5 percent gain for the month.

Food sales were down 1.2 percent compared to last month, and those of non-food items dropped 0.7 percent.

Data showed that online sales contracted significantly by 8.7 percent over the month.

On a yearly basis, retail sales decreased 2.3 percent in August, well above the 0.7 percent drop expected by economists.

In nominal terms, retail sales slid 0.8 percent from a month ago, while they increased 2.3 percent from last year.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vortageserholung setzt sich fort: ATX und DAX mit Aufschlägen zum Quartalsschluss -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneins ins Wochenende
Sowohl am heimischen als auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt griffen Anleger am Freitag zu. Die Anleger an den US-Börsen agierten am Freitag wankelmütig. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes tendierten in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen