Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1527
 EUR
0,0000
0,00 %
EUR - GBP
07.01.2026 13:21:54

German Unemployment Rate Unchanged At 6.3%

(RTTNews) - Germany's unemployment rate remained unchanged at the end of the year but the actual jobless numbers increased as economic activity remained weak.

The unemployment rate held steady at 6.3 percent, as expected, in December, figures from the Federal Employment Agency showed on Wednesday.

The number of unemployed people increased 3,000 from the previous month, following November's rise of 1,000. Unemployment was forecast to climb 5,000.

With the onset of the winter break, unemployment rose by an unadjusted 23,000 to 2.91 million in December.

The labor market developed in an unfavorable direction in 2025, Federal Employment Agency Chairwoman Andrea Nahles said. However, there are several indications that it has reached the bottom, she noted.

Compared to the previous year, unemployment increased 161,000 to reach 2.95 million in 2025.

ING economist Carsten Brzeski said if the cyclical recovery of the German economy unfolds over the coming months, the labor market should stabilize by mid-year.

The gradual deterioration of the German labour market is likely to persist, clearly complicating any recovery of private consumption in 2026, Brzeski added.

Data based on the labor force survey showed that the adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.8 percent in November. The number of unemployed increased 7,000 from the last month to 1.67 million.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate rose to 3.7 percent from 3.3 percent in November.

