15.01.2024 10:49:02

German Wholesale Price Decline Slows For Second Month

(RTTNews) - Germany's wholesale prices fell at a slower pace for a second month in a row in December as the steep declines in mineral oil products continued, preliminary data from the statistical office Destatis showed Monday.

The wholesale price index decreased 2.6 percent year-on-year following a 3.6 percent slump in November and a 4.2 percent decline in October.

Compared to the previous month, the wholesale prices decreased 0.6 percent in December after a 0.2 percent fall in November. Economists had expected a 0.2 percent gain.

The wholesale prices have been falling since April.

For the year 2023, the wholesale prices decreased an average 0.5 percent from 2022, when they surged 18.8 percent. The sharp fall in prices of mineral oil products had a significant impact.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Zinssenkungen bröckeln: ATX und DAX schließen mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen beenden Dienstagssitzung im Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag nach unten. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich erneut tiefer. Die Wall Street legt einen uneinheitlichen Handelstag hin. An den Märkten in Fernost dominierten die Bären.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen