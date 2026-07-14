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14.07.2026 12:19:01

German Wholesale Price Inflation At 3-Month Low

(RTTNews) - Germany's wholesale price inflation weakened to a three-month low in June, data from Destatis showed Tuesday.

The wholesale price index grew at a pace of 4.9 percent on a yearly basis in June, slower than the 5.9 percent rise in May. This was the weakest rate since March, when the increase was 4.1 percent.

The 4.9 percent annual increase was largely attributable to the conflict in Iran and the Middle East, which resulted in higher wholesale prices of energy products and raw materials, in particular.

Wholesale prices of mineral oil products surged 21.7 percent and that of non-ferrous ores advanced 31.0 percent. By contrast, wholesale prices of live animals, coffee, tea, cocoa and spices decreased in June, data showed. On a monthly basis, wholesale prices were down unexpectedly by 0.7 percent in June after posting a 0.6 percent fall. Prices were forecast to rise 0.5 percent.

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