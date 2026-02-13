German Wholesale Price Inflation Steady At 1.2%

(RTTNews) - Germany's wholesale prices logged a steady increase in January, figures from Destatis showed on Friday.

The wholesale price index advanced 1.2 percent year-on-year in January, the same pace of increase as seen in December.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices moved up 0.9 percent, in contrast to December's 0.2 percent fall. Prices were expected to rise 0.1 percent. Data showed that the main reason for the annual increase in wholesale prices were higher prices of non-ferrous ores, non-ferrous metals and non-ferrous semi-finished metal products, which surged 43.8 percent.