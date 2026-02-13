Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1499
 EUR
0,0018
0,16 %
EUR - GBP
13.02.2026 10:12:50

German Wholesale Price Inflation Steady At 1.2%

(RTTNews) - Germany's wholesale prices logged a steady increase in January, figures from Destatis showed on Friday.

The wholesale price index advanced 1.2 percent year-on-year in January, the same pace of increase as seen in December.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices moved up 0.9 percent, in contrast to December's 0.2 percent fall. Prices were expected to rise 0.1 percent. Data showed that the main reason for the annual increase in wholesale prices were higher prices of non-ferrous ores, non-ferrous metals and non-ferrous semi-finished metal products, which surged 43.8 percent.

Nach Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen im Plus -- ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende schwach. Der deutsche Leitindex nahm erneut Anlauf für die 25.000-Punkte-Hürde. Die Wall Street ändert häufig die Richtung. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.
