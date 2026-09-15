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15.09.2026 13:36:18

German Wholesale Price Inflation Strongest Since 2023

(RTTNews) - Germany's wholesale prices increased at the fastest pace since 2023 as the conflict in the Middle East pushed up energy and raw material prices, Destatis said Tuesday.

Wholesale prices increased 6.8 percent year-on-year in August, following July's 5.3 percent rise. This was the strongest rise since February 2023.

The main reason for the annual increase in wholesale prices was a 36.1 percent surge in mineral oil product prices. The rise in prices in the wholesale of non-ferrous ores, non-ferrous metals and non-ferrous semi-finished metal products also had a considerable impact on overall increase.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 0.9 percent in August, faster than the 0.2 percent increase in July. Prices were forecast to edge up 0.1 percent.

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