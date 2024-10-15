German Wholesale Prices Fall Most In 5 Months

(RTTNews) - Germany's wholesale prices continued to decline in September, and at the steepest pace in five months, data from Destatis revealed on Tuesday.

Wholesale prices decreased 1.6 percent year-on-year in September, faster than the 1.1 percent drop in August. Wholesale prices have been falling since May 2023.

Data showed a 14.6 percent drop in wholesale prices of mineral oil products largely triggered the overall decline. The cost of iron, steel, and ferrous semi-finished metal products fell by 5.8 percent, and those for commuters and peripheral equipment slid by 5.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices dropped 0.3 percent in September, following a 0.8 percent fall in August.