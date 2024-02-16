Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
German Wholesale Prices Rise For First Time In 4 Months
(RTTNews) - Wholesale prices in Germany rose for the first time in four months in January, though they continued to fall compared to the same month last year mainly due to the decline in prices of mineral oil products, preliminary data from the statistical office Destatis showed Friday.
The wholesale price index rose 0.1 percent from the previous month after a revised 0.6 percent fall in December. Economists had forecast a 0.4 percent decline.
This was the first monthly increase since September 2023, when wholesale prices rose 0.2 percent.
On a year-on-year basis, wholesale prices fell 2.7 percent following a 2.6 percent decline in December. Prices decreased for the tenth month in a row.
Mineral oil products prices shrunk 7.2 percent year-on-year and fell 1.6 percent from December.
