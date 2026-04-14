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14.04.2026 12:03:33

German Wholesale Prices Rise Most Since Early 2023

(RTTNews) - German wholesale prices increased at the fastest pace in more than three years in March largely due to higher prices of energy and raw materials amid the war in the Middle East, Destatis said Tuesday.

Wholesale prices grew 4.1 percent year-on-year in March, much faster than the 1.2 percent rise seen in February.

The 4.1 percent growth was the strongest since February 2023, when prices moved up 9.5 percent.

"The significant price increase registered in March 2026 was largely attributable to the conflict in Iran and the Middle East, which resulted in higher wholesale prices of energy products and raw materials, in particular," the statistical office said.

Wholesale prices of mineral oil products advanced 17.8 percent and that of non-ferrous ores, non-ferrous metals and non-ferrous semi-finished metal products surged 48.4 percent in March.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices marked an increase of 2.7 percent in March.

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