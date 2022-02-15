German ZEW Economic Confidence Strengthens In February

(RTTNews) - German economic confidence strengthened in February despite rising economic and political uncertainties, survey results from the ZEW - Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research showed on Tuesday.

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment climbed 2.6 points to a seven-month high of 54.3 points in February from 51.7 in January. However, this was below the economists' forecast of 55.0.

The assessment of the economic situation also improved in the current survey period. The corresponding indicator rose 2.1 points to -8.1 points.

"Financial market experts expect an easing of pandemic-related restrictions and an economic recovery in the first half of 2022," ZEW President Achim Wambach, said.

They still expect inflation to decline, albeit at a slower pace and from a higher level than in previous months. Consequently, more than 50 percent of the experts predict that short-term interest rates in the euro area will rise in the next six months, said Wambach.

The survey showed that investor confidence in the euro area weakened in February. The corresponding index dropped 0.8 points to 48.6 points.

The situation indicator climbed to a new level of 0.6 points, corresponding to an increase of 6.8 points compared with the January result.

Further, the survey showed that inflation expectations for the eurozone gained 3.6 points in the current survey. The indicator came in at minus 35.1 points. About 53.2 percent of the experts expect the inflation rate to decline in the next six months.