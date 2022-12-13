Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
13.12.2022 11:36:22
German ZEW Economic Confidence Strongest In 10 Months
(RTTNews) - German economic confidence strengthened to a 10-month high at the end of 2022, a monthly survey conducted by the Mannheim-based research institute ZEW revealed on Tuesday.
The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment rose sharply to -23.3 in December from -36.7 in November. The reading was also much better than economists' forecast of -26.4.
Although the reading remained negative, it was the highest since February 2022.
At the same time, the current conditions index improved moderately in December to -61.4. The expected level was -57.0.