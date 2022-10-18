German ZEW Economic Sentiment Unexpectedly Improves

(RTTNews) - Germany's economic confidence unexpectedly improved in October, survey results from the ZEW - Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research showed Tuesday.

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment rose 2.7 points to -59.2 in October, while the score was forecast to fall to -65.7.

Meanwhile, the assessment of the current situation declined sharply by 11.7 points to -72.2. The reading was expected to ease moderately to -68.0.

"The probability that real gross domestic product will decline in the course of the next six months has also increased considerably," ZEW President Achim Wambach said. Overall, the economic outlook has deteriorated again.

Financial market experts' economic confidence for the euro area improved slightly but their current assessment worsened in October, the survey showed. The euro area economic confidence index rose 1.0 point to -59.7.

The current situation index logged a sharp fall of 11.7 points to -70.6 in October.