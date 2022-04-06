06.04.2022 09:40:49

Germany Construction Growth Moderates In March

(RTTNews) - The German construction sector registered a sharp slowdown in activity growth in March as Ukraine war dampened demand, prices as well as supply, survey results from S&P Global showed on Wednesday.

The construction Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 50.9 in March from a two-year high of 54.9 in February. Nonethless, a score above 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector.

The slowdown was led by the residential sector, which after recording strong growth in the prior two months, logged a renewed contraction.

Work on commercial building projects continued to increase, though the pace of expansion eased considerably. At the same time, civil engineering activity maintained the most momentum in March.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Krieg in der Ukraine hält an: ATX und DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen geben letztlich nach
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Donnerstaghandel stärker. Die asiatischen Börsen gingen schlussendlich deutlich tiefer in den Feierabend.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen