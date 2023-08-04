Germany Construction Sector Contracts Sharply

(RTTNews) - Germany's construction sector shrank sharply at the start of the third quarter, led by a notable contraction in residential building activity, survey results from S&P Global showed on Friday.

The HCOB construction Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 41.0 in July from 41.4 in June. This was the lowest score since February 2021.

All three broad construction categories posted reduction in activity. Housing activity registered the steepest fall since February 2010. Also, work on commercial building projects decreased at the quickest pace in 2023 so far. Meanwhile, civil engineering work fell at the slowest pace in five months.

"The German construction sector is in a tough spot right now," Norman Liebke, an economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank said.

New orders decreased for the seventeenth straight month in July, which in turn led constructors to scale back purchasing activity and employment. Moreover, constructors were deeply pessimistic about the outlook.

Lower demand for materials reduced the pressure on construction supply chains, contributing to a fifth consecutive improvement in input lead times, the survey showed.

Prices paid for building materials and products declined at a faster pace. Input cost fell the most since May 2009, reflecting ever softer demand for construction supplies.