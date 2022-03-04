Germany Construction Sector Growth Remain Strong

(RTTNews) - Germany's construction sector activity increased in February, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Friday.

The construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 54.9 in February from 54.4 in January.

This was the strongest growth in two years. A score above 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector.

Among the three components, commercial segment increased sharply and the rate of expansion in civil engineering rose to the quickest since July 2017. The rate of growth in housing activity eased in February.

New orders increased for the second straight month in February and employment rose further.

Input price inflation rose to the highest since November last year.

Supply delayed for the first time in nine months and purchasing activity rose the steepest in over three-and-a-half years.

Firms expected the activity to decline in the coming 12 months.

"Concerns have grown around the outlook for inflation and supply chains, while the conflict in Ukraine also threatens to weigh on confidence and therefore demand for new construction projects," Phil Smith, economics associate director at IHS Markit, said.