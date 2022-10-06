06.10.2022 08:13:35

Germany Factory Orders Fall More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - Germany's factory orders declined more than expected in August, data from Destatis showed on Thursday.

Manufacturing new orders decreased 2.4 percent month-on-month in August, reversing a revised 1.9 percent rise in July. Economists had forecast a moderate 0.7 percent drop in August.

Excluding large-scale orders, there was an increase of 0.8 percent, data showed.

Domestic orders and foreign orders fell 3.4 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

Manufacturers of capital goods recorded a decrease of 2.4 percent in August. Likewise, orders for intermediate goods slid 4.2 percent. On the other hand, consumer goods orders went up 5.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, new orders were down 4.1 percent after a sharp 11.0 percent decline in July.

Further, data showed that manufacturing turnover grew 1.0 percent on month, in contrast to the revised 2.0 percent fall in July.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Jobbericht: ATX volatil -- DAX schwächer -- Börsen in Fernost leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich in einer engen Range um die Nulllinie herum. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert in Rot. Die Märkte in Asien zeigen am Freitag Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen