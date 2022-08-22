Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
22.08.2022 15:04:16
Germany GDP Likely To Fall; Inflation To Peak Above 10% In Autumn: Bundesbank
(RTTNews) - The likelihood of the German economy contracting in the coming winter has increased significantly due to gas shortages, Bundesbank said in its monthly report on Monday.
Economic output remained flat in the second quarter and GDP is likely to stagnate again in the summer quarter, the central bank said.
In the second quarter, the economy was primarily supported by private consumption. However, the high price increases further reduce the purchasing power of private households, the bank noted. In addition, concerns about an impending gas shortage in winter weigh on the mood to buy.
Bundesbank experts expect the inflation rate to reach new highs in the autumn. Overall, the inflation rate could reach above 10 percent in the fall.
However, the outlook for inflation remains extremely uncertain, primarily due to the unclear situation on the commodity markets, the bank said. The Bundesbank observed that the price risks are still pointing upwards.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX beenden den Handelstag deutlich tiefer -- Wall Street schließt tiefrot -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Montag deutlich abwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startete ebenfalls mit starken Abschlägen in die neue Woche. Auch die Wall Street musste am Montag herbe Verluste verkraften. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Montag überwiegend Verluste verbucht.