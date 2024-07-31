31.07.2024 09:40:45

Germany Import Prices Rise 0.7%, More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - Germany's import prices increased for the first time in sixteen months in June, and at a faster-than-expected pace, data released by Destatis showed on Wednesday.

Import prices climbed 0.7 percent year-over-year in June, reversing a 0.4 percent fall in May. The expected increase was 0.5 percent.

The overall increase in June was mainly driven by a 4.3 percent rise in imported energy. A 1.8 percent growth in prices for consumer goods also impacted.

Excluding energy prices, import prices were 0.3 percent higher compared to last year, while they remained flat on a monthly basis.

Data showed that there were increased prices for imported agricultural goods and capital goods during June.

Month-on-month, import prices moved up 0.4 percent in June after showing a null change in May. Prices were expected to rise slightly by 0.1 percent.

Data showed that export prices registered an annual increase of 0.6 percent after a 0.2 percent gain in May. Further, this was the second successive monthly rise. .

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX & DAX deutlich leichter -- Asiens Märkte deutlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt starten zum Wochenende mit Verlusten. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Freitag klar nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen