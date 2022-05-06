Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
06.05.2022 08:22:02
Germany Industrial Production Declines More Than Expected
(RTTNews) - Germany's industrial production declined more than expected in March, data released by Destatis showed on Friday.
Industrial output was down 3.9 percent month-on-month in March, much bigger than the economists' forecast of -1.0 percent and reversed February's revised 0.1 percent rise.
Excluding energy and construction, industrial production decreased 4.6 percent in March. Within industry, the production of capital goods declined 6.6 percent. The production of intermediate goods and that of consumer goods dropped 3.8 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.
Year-on-year, industrial production logged a decline of 3.5 percent after rising 3.1 percent in February.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSteigende Rezessionsangst: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende - Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben vor dem Wochenende deutlich nach. Die Wall Street verbuchte am Freitag Abgaben. Auf dem chinesischen Festland und in Hongkong ging es deutlich bergab, der japanische Nikkei stieg nach einer längeren Feiertagspause aber an.