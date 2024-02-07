Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Germany Industrial Production Falls More Than Forecast
(RTTNews) - Germany's industrial production posted a sharper-than-expected decline in December, data from Destatis revealed on Wednesday.
Industrial output dropped 1.6 percent on month, bigger than the revised 0.2 percent fall in November and also economists' forecast of 0.4 percent decrease.
The production of intermediate goods slid 5.2 percent and that of consumer goods by 0.9 percent. Meanwhile, capital goods production rose by 1.3 percent, data showed.
Excluding energy and construction, industrial production decreased 1.5 percent from November.
On a yearly basis, the decline in industrial production softened to 3.0 percent from 4.3 percent in November.
In 2023, industrial production decreased 1.5 percent from the previous year.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX wenig bewegt -- DAX etwas höher -- Wall Street startet kaum bewegt -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich mit unterschiedlichen Richtungen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag unbeeindruckt. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert etwas fester. Die Wall Street startet am Donnerstag stabil. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Donnerstag sowohl Gewinne als auch Verluste zu beobachten. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Mittwoch stärker.