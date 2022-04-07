Germany Industrial Production Rises Unexpectedly In February

(RTTNews) - Germany industrial production grew unexpectedly in February, data from Destatis revealed on Thursday.

Industrial output grew 0.2 percent month-on-month in February, confounding expectations for a fall of 0.2 percent. Nonetheless, this was slower than the revised 1.4 percent increase posted in January.

Excluding energy and construction, production grew only 0.1 percent in February. On a yearly basis, overall industrial output gained 3.2 percent, faster than the 1.1 percent rise in the previous month.

Within industry, the production of consumer goods was up 4.4 percent and intermediate goods by 0.5 percent. Meanwhile, capital goods output decreased 2.0 percent.

Outside of industry, energy production gained 4.9 percent, while production in construction fell 0.7 percent.