Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
07.04.2022 08:12:23
Germany Industrial Production Rises Unexpectedly In February
(RTTNews) - Germany industrial production grew unexpectedly in February, data from Destatis revealed on Thursday.
Industrial output grew 0.2 percent month-on-month in February, confounding expectations for a fall of 0.2 percent. Nonetheless, this was slower than the revised 1.4 percent increase posted in January.
Excluding energy and construction, production grew only 0.1 percent in February. On a yearly basis, overall industrial output gained 3.2 percent, faster than the 1.1 percent rise in the previous month.
Within industry, the production of consumer goods was up 4.4 percent and intermediate goods by 0.5 percent. Meanwhile, capital goods output decreased 2.0 percent.
Outside of industry, energy production gained 4.9 percent, while production in construction fell 0.7 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerÖlpreise im Fokus: ATX und DAX mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen gehen mit Zuwächsen ins Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt ziehen am Freitag kräftig an. An den Märkten in Fernost zeigten sich Anleger am letzten Handelstag der Woche zurückhaltend, dennoch standen am Ende mehrheitlich grüne Vorzeichen.