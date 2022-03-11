Germany Inflation Rises As Estimated In February

(RTTNews) - Germany inflation accelerated in February, as initially estimated, driven by energy prices, final results from the statistical office Destatis showed on Friday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 5.1 percent in February from 4.9 percent in January. The rate matched the flash estimate published on March 1.

"The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic are increasingly superimposed by uncertainties related with the Russian attack on Ukraine," Georg Thiel, President of the Federal Statistical Office, said.

"The current price increases, especially for mineral oil products, are not yet reflected in the results for February 2022," Thiel said.

The increase in inflation during February was largely driven by the 22.5 percent increase in energy product prices. Food prices were up 5.3 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 1.1 percent.

Excluding food and energy, consumer prices gained 3 percent in February.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.9 percent, in line with estimate.

EU harmonized inflation accelerated to 5.5 percent in February from 5.1 percent in January. Month-on-month, the HICP gained 0.9 percent, the same rate as seen in January. Both monthly and annual rates matched preliminary estimate.