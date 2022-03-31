|
31.03.2022 09:34:04
Germany Jobless Rate Remains Stable In February
(RTTNews) - Germany's unemployment rate remained unchanged in February, data from Destatis showed on Thursday.
The unemployment rate held steady at seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in February, according to calculations based on the labor force survey. In the same period last year, the rate was 3.9 percent.
The number of unemployed decreased by 20,400, or 1.5 percent, to 1.34 million in February.
On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate fell to 3.0 percent from 3.3 percent in the previous month.
The number of persons in employment was up by 1.5 percent, or 668,000, in February. This was the tenth consecutive month since May 2021 for which a larger year-on-year increase was recorded.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnleger beobachten Lage in der Ukraine weiter skeptisch: Dow freundlich erwartet -- ATX fester -- DAX etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street dürfte erholt in das neue Quartal starten. Der ATX und der DAX zeigen sich am Freitag stärker. Die größten Börsen in Fernost fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung.