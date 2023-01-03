Germany Jobless Rate Remains Stable In November

(RTTNews) - Germany's unemployment rate remained unchanged in November, data from Destatis showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate held steady at seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent in November, results of the labor force survey revealed. The number of people out of work decreased 6,500 from October to 1.32 million.

On an unadjusted basis, there were 1.25 million unemployed in November. That was a decrease of 132,000, or 9.5 percent compared with November 2021. As a result, the unemployment rate fell to 2.8 percent from 3.2 percent last year.

Data showed that the number of persons in employment increased again in November by 45,000 or 0.1 percent from the previous month.

The unemployment data for December is due from the Federal Labor Agency later today. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 5.6 percent.