Germany Jobless Rate Remains Unchanged At 5.9%

(RTTNews) - Germany's jobless rate remained unchanged as expected in March, data published by the Federal Labor Agency revealed on Thursday.

The unemployment rate came in at 5.9 percent, the same as in February and also matched expectations.

The number of people out of work increased by 4,000. The figure was forecast to rise by 10,000 after increasing 12,000 in February.

Another data from Destatis showed that the adjusted jobless rate held steady at 3.2 percent in February.

The number of unemployed totaled 1.41 million in February, which was an increase of 5,000 on January.