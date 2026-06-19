|
19.06.2026 11:24:02
Germany Producer Price Inflation Fastest In 3 Years
(RTTNews) - Germany's producer prices increased at the fastest pace in three years in May, Destatis reported Friday.
Producer prices grew 2.2 percent year-on-year in May, faster than the 1.7 percent rise seen in April. Prices grew the most since May 2023. Nonetheless, the pace of increase was slower than forecast of 2.5 percent.
The annual increase was primarily driven by higher prices of intermediate goods and energy. Intermediate goods prices advanced 4.2 percent and energy prices climbed 2.5 percent.
At the same time, prices of capital goods and durable consumer goods increased 2.0 percent each. Meanwhile, non-durable goods prices dropped 1.7 percent. Excluding energy, producer prices rose 2.3 percent from the last year and grew 0.7 percent from April 2026.
On a monthly basis, producer prices were up 0.3 percent.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerTag des großen Verfalls: ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Wall Street ruht feiertagsbedingt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich die Anleger vor dem Wochenende zurück, der deutsche Leitindex tendierte leicht nach unten. An der Wall Street findet am Freitag feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt. In Fernost schlugen die Märkte am Freitag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.