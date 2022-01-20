Germany Producer Price Inflation Strongest Since 1949

(RTTNews) - Germany's producer prices grew at the strongest pace since the series began in 1949, driven by higher energy prices, Destatis reported Thursday.

Producer prices grew 24.2 percent year-on-year in December, after rising 19.2 percent in November. This was the strongest year-on-year increase since the survey began in 1949 and also exceeded the economists' forecast of 19.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer price inflation advanced to 5.0 percent from 0.8 percent in November. Economists had forecast prices to climb again by 0.8 percent.

Data showed that energy prices surged 69.0 percent from the same period last year. At the same time, intermediate goods prices were up 19.3 percent.

Excluding energy, producer prices were up 10.4 percent in December, data showed. In 2021, producer prices increased 10.5 percent compared to a decline of 1.0 percent in 2020.