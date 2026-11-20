|
20.11.2026 10:03:10
Germany Producer Prices Rise At Fastest Pace Since 2023
(RTTNews) - Germany's producer prices increased at the fastest pace in more than three years in October on rising energy and intermediate goods prices, Destatis said Friday.
Producer prices grew 8.1 percent year-on-year in October, marking the strongest growth since February 2023. Economists had forecast prices to climb 7.2 percent after posting an annual growth of 6.7 percent in September.
On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 1.4 percent compared to economists' forecast of 0.9 percent.
The annual increase in producer prices was primarily due to the 18.7 percent surge in energy prices. The prices of intermediate goods also increased substantially, up by 6.8 percent.
Capital goods prices climbed 2.4 percent and durable consumer goods moved up 2.3 percent from a year earlier. By contrast, lower prices were registered for non-durable consumer goods, which fell 1.3 percent.
When energy prices are excluded, producer prices rose by 3.6 percent from the last year and were up 0.3 percent compared with September.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwache Börsenstimmung: ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen im Sinkflug -- Kräftige Verluste an den Börsen in Asien - Nikkei schließt auf Siebenmonatstief
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete vor dem Wochenende kräftige Verluste. Auch am deutschen Markt prägten rote Vorzeichen das Bild. An der Wall Street übernehmen die Bären das Ruder. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag tiefrot.