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30.09.2026 08:45:29

Germany Retail Sales Recover

(RTTNews) - Germany's retail sales recovered in August on food and non-food product sales, data from Destatis revealed Wednesday.

Retail sales grew 1.3 percent on a monthly basis in August, reversing a 3.2 percent fall in July. Sales were forecast to climb 1.6 percent.

Data showed that retail sales of food products rose 0.9 percent and non-food sales grew 1.6 percent. Sales at petrol stations remained unchanged in August. At the same time, online and mail-order sales increased 3.7 percent, data showed. On a yearly basis, retail sales fell 0.4 percent but slower than July's 2.2 percent decrease.

In nominal terms, retail sales increased 1.7 percent in August from the previous month and by 2.6 percent from the previous year.

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