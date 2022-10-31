31.10.2022 13:28:47

Germany Retail Sales Recover Unexpectedly In September

(RTTNews) - Germany's retail sales grew unexpectedly in September, official data revealed on Monday. Retail sales increased by real 0.9 percent on a monthly basis in September, reversing the revised 1.4 percent decline in August, Destatis reported. Economists had forecast a 0.3 percent fall.

Food sales were up 2.6 percent on month and non-food turnover advanced 2.4 percent in September. Meanwhile, sales at petrol stations plunged 15.7 percent, the biggest monthly fall on record.

On a yearly basis, retail sales dropped 0.9 percent but slower than economists' forecast of -4.9 percent.

In nominal terms, retail sales grew 1.8 percent on month, taking the annual growth to 9.9 percent in September.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX fester erwartet -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex dürften mit Zuschlägen in den Dienstagshandel starten. Anleger in Asien greifen am Dienstag zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen