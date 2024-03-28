28.03.2024 08:50:23

Germany Retail Sales Unexpectedly Fall In February

(RTTNews) - Germany's retail sales posted an unexpected decline in February, data from Destatis revealed on Thursday.

Retail sales decreased 1.9 percent from January, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales decreased 2.7 percent in real terms, worse than economists' forecast of 0.8 percent drop.

Food sales were down 1.7 percent from the previous month and non-food retailing slid 1.0 percent.

In nominal terms, retail sales dropped 1.8 percent on month and by 0.4 percent annually in February.

