Germany Retail Sales Unexpectedly Fall In February
(RTTNews) - Germany's retail sales posted an unexpected decline in February, data from Destatis revealed on Thursday.
Retail sales decreased 1.9 percent from January, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent.
On a yearly basis, retail sales decreased 2.7 percent in real terms, worse than economists' forecast of 0.8 percent drop.
Food sales were down 1.7 percent from the previous month and non-food retailing slid 1.0 percent.
In nominal terms, retail sales dropped 1.8 percent on month and by 0.4 percent annually in February.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX geht etwas fester ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich an Gründonnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte am letzten Tag der verkürzten Handelswoche sich in der Nähe der Nulllinie.