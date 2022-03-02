Germany Unemployment Declines In February

(RTTNews) - German unemployment declined further in February, reports said citing data from the Federal Labor Agency on Wednesday.

The number of people out of work decreased by 33,000 from January, which was bigger than the economists' forecast of -23,000.

The jobless rate fell to 5.0 percent in February from 5.1 percent in the previous month. The rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 5.1 percent. Earlier in the day, data published by Destatis showed that about 1.38 million people were unemployed in January, down by 354,000, or -20.4 percent compared with January 2021.

The unemployment rate came in at unadjusted 3.2 percent compared to 4.1 percent in the previous year.

The adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 3.1 percent in January from 3.2 percent in December.