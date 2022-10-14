Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
14.10.2022 09:40:01
Germany Wholesale Price Inflation Accelerates In September
(RTTNews) - Germany's wholesale price inflation accelerated for the first time in five months in September, data from Destatis showed on Friday.
Wholesale prices climbed 19.9 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 18.9 percent spike in August.
The rise in inflation was largely attributed to increased prices for raw materials and intermediate products, the agency said
Prices for mineral oil products surged 61.9 percent annually in September, and those for solid fuels jumped 111.9 percent.
On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 1.6 percent from August, when they edged up by 0.1 percent.
Data released on Thursday showed that consumer price inflation accelerated to a new record high of 10.0 percent in September from 7.9 percent in August, linked to rising energy and food prices.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Berichtssaison im Blick: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beschließt Handelswoche im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen deutlich fester
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren die Anleger am Freitag in Kauflaune. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Freitagshandel schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost legten am letzten Handelstag einer turbulenten Woche kräftig zu.