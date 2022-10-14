Germany Wholesale Price Inflation Accelerates In September

(RTTNews) - Germany's wholesale price inflation accelerated for the first time in five months in September, data from Destatis showed on Friday.

Wholesale prices climbed 19.9 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 18.9 percent spike in August.

The rise in inflation was largely attributed to increased prices for raw materials and intermediate products, the agency said

Prices for mineral oil products surged 61.9 percent annually in September, and those for solid fuels jumped 111.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 1.6 percent from August, when they edged up by 0.1 percent.

Data released on Thursday showed that consumer price inflation accelerated to a new record high of 10.0 percent in September from 7.9 percent in August, linked to rising energy and food prices.