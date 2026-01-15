Germany Wholesale Price Inflation Eases To 1.2%

(RTTNews) - Germany's wholesale price inflation moderated at the end of the year, data from Destatis showed on Thursday.

Wholesale selling prices increased 1.2 percent year-on-year in December, slower than the 1.5 percent growth in November. Prices have been rising since December 2024.

The overall price growth in December was mainly driven by a 34.6 percent surge in costs for non-ferrous ores, non-ferrous metals, and non-ferrous semi-finished metal products.

The wholesale price index of food, beverages, and tobacco grew 2.4 percent from last year, while those of grain, unmanufactured tobacco, seeds, and animal feeds logged a sharp decline of 7.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices dropped 0.2 percent, in contrast to the 0.3 percent rise in November.

During the year 2025, the average annual price increase of wholesale prices was 1.0 percent compared to 2.3 percent in 2024.