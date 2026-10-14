Germany Wholesale Price Inflation Highest Since 2023

(RTTNews) - Germany's wholesale price inflation hit the highest since early 2023 on energy and intermediate goods prices in September, data from Destatis showed Wednesday.

Wholesale price inflation rose to 8.7 percent from 6.8 percent in the prior month. A higher price increase than that in September 2026 was last recorded in February 2023.

The annual inflation growth was still attributable to the conflict in Iran and the Middle East, which resulted in higher wholesale prices of energy products and intermediate goods such as metals, in particular, Destatis said.

Month-on-month, wholesale prices rose 1.9 percent in September, following August's 0.9 percent. This was the third consecutive increase and exceeded economists' forecast 0.6 percent.