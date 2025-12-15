Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1399
 EUR
0,0004
0,03 %
EUR - GBP
15.12.2025 09:25:13

Germany Wholesale Price Inflation Rises To 9-month High

(RTTNews) - Germany's wholesale price inflation accelerated in November to the highest level in nine months, data from Destatis revealed on Monday.

Wholesale prices rose 1.5 percent year-over-year in November, faster than the 1.1 percent rise in October.

Moreover, this was the highest rate since February, when prices rose 1.6 percent.

Prices for food, beverages, and tobacco products were 3.2 percent higher compared to last year. There was a significant rise in costs in the wholesale trades of non-ferrous ores, non-ferrous metals, and semi-finished products made from them, which grew 28.1 percent. Meanwhile, prices for scrap materials and residues were 6.5 percent cheaper.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices increased at a stable rate of 0.3 percent in November. The expected rise was 0.2 percent.

14.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 50
14.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.12.25 KW 50: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12.12.25 KW 50: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

ATX stärker -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert im Plus, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt Gewinne verzeichnet. Asiens Börsen gaben zum Wochenbeginn nach.
