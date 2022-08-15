Germany Wholesale Price Inflation Slows In July

(RTTNews) - Germany's wholesale price inflation slowed for the third straight month in July but remained at an elevated level due to higher raw material costs, Destatis reported Monday.

Wholesale prices registered a double-digit annual increase of 19.5 percent in July, but slower than the 21.2 percent increase seen in June. Month-on-month, wholesale prices declined for the first time since October 2020. Prices dropped 0.4 percent, in contrast to the 0.1 percent increase a month ago.

Data showed that wholesale prices of petroleum products surged 53.8 percent, which had the greatest impact on the annual rate. There were strong increases in wholesale prices of solid fuels, chemical products and milk, dairy products, eggs, cooking oils and fats.

Another report from Destatis showed that employment in the manufacturing sector increased by 42,500 persons or 0.8 percent in June from the last year. Meanwhile, the number of hours worked in June decreased 3.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, manufacturing employment gained 0.2 percent in June.