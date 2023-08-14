Germany Wholesale Prices Continue To Fall In July

(RTTNews) - Germany's wholesale prices continued to decline in July, figures from Destatis showed on Monday.

Wholesale prices posted an annual decline of 2.8 percent in July but slightly slower than the 2.9 percent fall in June. This was the fourth consecutive decline in prices.

The annual fall largely reflects 20.8 percent decrease in the wholesale prices of petroleum products. Similarly, wholesale prices of waste and scrap were down 32.8 percent. On the other hand, fruits and vegetable prices increased 27.5 percent. Month-on-month, wholesale prices dropped 0.2 percent, the same pace of decline as seen in June.