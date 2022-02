Germany Wholesale Prices Inflation Remains Strong

(RTTNews) - Germany's wholesale prices continued to increase sharply in January, data from Destatis showed on Friday.

Wholesale prices increased 16.2 percent year-on-year in January, after a 16.1 percent rise in December. In November, prices grew 16.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 2.3 percent in January, following a 0.2 percent gain in the previous month.

There was a sharp increase in prices of many raw materials and intermediate products in January, Destatis said.

Wholesale prices of petroleum products grew 41.9 percent yearly in January.