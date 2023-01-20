Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
20.01.2023 12:41:11
Greece Current Account Deficit Widens In November
(RTTNews) - Greece's current account deficit widened sharply in November from the last year, Bank of Greece reported Friday.
The current account gap rose to EUR 3.93 billion from EUR 2.74 billion in the previous year.
The increase in shortfall reflects worsening of the balance of goods and services and the deteriorations in primary and the second income accounts.
The deficit on goods trade rose to EUR 3.8 billion from EUR 2.9 billion a year ago. Moreover, the surplus on services decreased to EUR 324.5 million from EUR 484.9 million.
The primary income shortfall widened to EUR 263.1 million from EUR 151.1 million. Similarly, the deficit on secondary income rose to EUR 186.8 million from EUR 166.9 million.
During January to November, the current account deficit was EUR 17.48 billion versus a EUR 9.99 billion shortfall in the same period last year. In November, the deficit of the combined current and capital account increased to EUR 3.7 billion.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in Grün -- ATX geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel über 15.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Vor dem Wochenende wagten sich die Anleger an der Wall Street aus der Reserve. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten im Freitagshandel Zuwächse. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.