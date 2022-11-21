Greece Current Account Deficit Widens In September

(RTTNews) - Greece's current account deficit increased in September due to a deterioration in the balance of goods, data from the Bank of Greece showed on Monday.

The current account deficit rose to EUR 811.4 million from EUR 296.3 million in the same period last year.

The visible trade deficit widened to EUR 3.707 billion from EUR 2.308 billion last year, due to a larger rise in imports than in exports.

The surplus in the services balance increased to EUR 2.957 billion from EUR 2.304 billion a year ago.

Meanwhile, the primary income account turned to a surplus of EUR 116.8 million from a deficit of EUR 86.1 million last year.

The secondary income balance registered a shortfall of EUR 178.3 million versus a deficit of EUR 206.2 million in the previous year.

In September, the surplus of the capital account rose to EUR 297.0 million, while the financial account deficit widened to EUR 220.4 million.