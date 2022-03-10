|
Greece Industrial Production Falls Most In 8 Months
(RTTNews) - Greece industrial production declined the most in eight months in January, the Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Thursday.
Industrial production declined 4 percent on a monthly basis in January, reversing the 0.1 percent increase in December. This was the biggest fall since May 2021.
The monthly fall was driven by a 11.5 percent fall in mining and quarrying output and 9.9 percent decrease in electricity output. The water supply index and manufacturing slid 3.2 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.
On a working-day adjusted basis, industrial production plunged 10.9 percent.
Year-on-year, industrial production dropped 0.2 percent, following December's 8.4 percent increase. This was the first annual fall in more than a year.
