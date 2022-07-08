Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Greece Industrial Production Rebounds In May
(RTTNews) - Greece's industrial production rebounded in May on the back of robust growth in the manufacturing sector, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Friday.
Industrial production climbed 3.2 percent year-over-year in May, in contrast to a 4.8 percent fall in the previous month.
Manufacturing output alone grew 21.7 percent in May from a year ago. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying production logged negative growth of 5.2 percent.
Output produced in the electricity segment was 2.4 percent lower compared to last year, and that of water supply fell 3.4 percent.
On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 4.0 percent from April, when it contracted sharply by 9.5 percent.
