Greece Inflation Eases Slightly In July

(RTTNews) - Greece's consumer price inflation eased at the start of the third quarter, though marginally, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Monday.

Consumer prices climbed 11.6 percent year-on-year in July, following a 12.1 percent rise in June, which was the highest inflation rate since November 1993.

The overall inflation in July was largely driven by a 30.9 percent surge in housing costs. This was followed by a 20.6 percent rise in transport charges.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages also logged a double-digit growth of 13.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 1.8 percent in July, reversing a 1.6 percent increase in June. This was the first fall in six months.

Data showed that EU harmonized inflation also slowed slightly to 11.3 percent in July from 11.6 percent in the previous month.

Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices declined 1.6 percent versus June's 2.2 percent gain.