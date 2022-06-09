Greece Inflation Highest Since September 1994

(RTTNews) - Greece's consumer price inflation accelerated further in May to reach its highest level in nearly twenty eight years, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index climbed 11.3 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 10.2 percent increase in April. Prices have been growing since May 2021.

Furthermore, this was the highest inflation rate since September 1994, when prices had risen 11.7 percent.

The recent upturn in inflation was largely driven by a 35.0 percent jump in housing costs. Transport charges also registered a double-digit growth of 18.8 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 12.1 percent annually in May and those for clothing and footwear went up 5.6 percent.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed 10.5 percent yearly in May, following a 4.0 percent gain in November.

On a monthly basis, the HICP increased at a slower rate of 0.9 percent in May, after a 2.0 percent gain in the preceding month.