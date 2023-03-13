Greece Inflation Slowest Since 2021

(RTTNews) - Greece consumer prices rose at the weakest pace in more than a year in February, the Hellenic Statistical Authority said Monday.

The consumer price index advanced 6.1 percent annually after rising 7.0 percent in January.

Inflation has slowed for the fifth successive month. Moreover, this was the weakest rate since December 2021, when prices were up 5.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.3 percent, reversing January's 0.5 percent drop.

The major contributors for the annual price increases were food and non-alcoholic beverages, clothing and footwear, household equipments, transport and healthcare. Meanwhile, prices of housing and communication declined from the last year.

Further, data showed that EU harmonized inflation eased to a one-year low of 6.5 percent in February from 7.3 percent a month ago.

Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices grew 0.2 percent after a 0.5 percent drop.