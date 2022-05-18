Greece Jobless Rate Falls In March

(RTTNews) - Greece's unemployment rate decreased for the second straight month in March, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate fell to 12.2 percent in March from 12.7 percent in February. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 16.8 percent.

The number of unemployed decreased by 156,457 persons annually to 582,001 in March. The figure fell 4.2 percent from the previous month.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, declined to 26.4 percent in March from 40.7 percent in the same month last year.

Employment increased by 523,963 to 4.187 million persons in March. The figure increased 0.4 percent from the previous month.